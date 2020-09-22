Here comes another offer for Jazz users. Jazz Infinity Browser Offer gives you convenience for six months. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2 GB data. Interestingly enough, users can use this data for 108 days. Moreover, Jazz users can avail this offer in just Rs. 80. You can avail this offer by dialling a code.

Jazz Infinity Browser Offer Gives You Convenience for 6 Months

Offered Incentives:

2 GB

How to Avail the offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *709#

Price:

Users can get this offer in just Rs. 80.

Validity:

The offer is valid for 180 days.

Terms and Conditions: