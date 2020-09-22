Jazz Infinity Browser Offer Gives You Convenience for 6 Months

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Sep 22, 2020
Jazz Infinity Browser Offer

Here comes another offer for Jazz users. Jazz Infinity Browser Offer gives you convenience for six months. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2 GB data. Interestingly enough, users can use this data for 108 days. Moreover, Jazz users can avail this offer in just Rs. 80. You can avail this offer by dialling a code.

Offered Incentives:

  • 2 GB

How to Avail the offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *709#

Price:

  • Users can get this offer in just Rs. 80.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 180 days.

Terms and Conditions:

  • The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.
  • To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
  • Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
  • Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
  • The bundle is subject to change at anytime.

