Chairman Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa; Muhammad Naveed (Member Finance); Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar (Member Compliance & Enforcement) and other senior members of PTA visited Jazz Digital Headquarters today. Jazz’s executive leadership team presented a detailed corporate overview, its commitment to 4G acceleration, especially in underserved areas. Chairman PTA appreciated Jazz’s role in providing internet access to rural and underserved areas of the country.

Chairman PTA Appreciates Jazz’s Role in Providing Internet Access to Rural and Underserved Areas

The overview also highlighted the work being done in the areas of ed-tech, e-commerce, digital payments, affordable mobile technologies, Agri-tech, and the proliferation of high-speed internet under the Universal Service Fund (USF) project. Additionally, the Chairman was also apprised of Jazz’s PKR 1.2 billion COVID-19 relief package and how it was rolled out for benefit of the public.

“Internet penetration has improved from 31 percent to over 40 percent with the cooperation of all operators like Jazz,” said Chairman PTA. He was also briefed about Jazz’s efforts in improving start-up infrastructure in partnership with the National Incubation Centre. “We are exploring areas to ensure that the masses have safe and easy access to the benefits of an increasingly digital world,”

He further added.

“By far the greatest power that connectivity holds is the ability to instantly empower millions of Pakistanis to break the socio-economic barriers in an increasingly interconnected world. Without the Internet and telecom connectivity, our Covid-19 lockdown, and economic struggles would have been more pronounced. We are glad to find a digital advocate in PTA and hope to work closely to make Pakistan improve its global ICT rankings,”

said Aamir Ibrahim.

As the country’s leading digital company serving 63 million customers, Jazz is also a leading 4G operator – the largest internet and broadband service provider. Jazz works extensively towards a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan by extending its support in improving digital infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, investing in digital skills and literacy, and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.