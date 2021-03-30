Jazz Internet Hourly Extreme – Price & Validity

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 30, 2021
internet hourly extreme
Charges = PKR. 17 incl. of Tax

Bucket = 2000 MB

Validity = 2 hours

Subscription = *846#

Go Back to Jazz Internet Packages

Jazz Internet Hourly Extreme – Price & Validity

Terms and Conditions:

  • The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.
  • To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
  • Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
  • Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
  • The bundle is subject to change at any time.

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz

 

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 30, 2021
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>