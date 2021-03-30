Jazz Internet Hourly Extreme – Price & Validity
Charges = PKR. 17 incl. of Tax
Bucket = 2000 MB
Validity = 2 hours
Subscription = *846#
Terms and Conditions:
- The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.
- To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
- Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
- The bundle is subject to change at any time.
For More Details Please Visit: Jazz