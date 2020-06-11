Jazz Introduces Welcome Back offer for Super 4G WiFi Device Users

Jazz has brought an amazing offer for its customers who have not used their super 4G WiFi Device for more than three months. The telecom operator welcomes such customers back and in order to do so has decided to give them a reward. on reactivating their devices, the users can enjoy 20 GB in Rs.300 for 7 days. As a perk, Jazz welcome back offer users will also get FREE 15 GB for 7 days. To avail this offer, all you need to do is to use Jazz Super WiFi device.

Now Enjoy 20 GB with Jazz Welcome Back Offer

This is not the first time company has launched such an offer. Jazz keeps on facilitating users by launching such perks whenever they come back to it.

Offer Incentives:

Free 15 GB (6am-6pm) for Reactivation Customers

20 GB / 7day @Rs 300 Recharge

50 GB / month @Rs 1000 Recharge

Source: Jazz

Activation:

To activate this offer Dial *6363*8# .

Terms and Conditions-Jazz Welcome Back Offer:

Customer can avail this offer multiple times during 90days, the incentive would be added and the latest validity would be applicable

Only Eligible Customers will be notified to subscribe the offer on both MBB and OCN number

As soon as customer become part of churn pool base, a trigger notification SMS will be sent to the customer

Reactivation offer details will be shared again on 90Day + 30th, 60th and 80th day for customer convenience

