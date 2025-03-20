Jazz Invests PKR 53.9 Billion in 2024 to Drive Pakistan’s Digital and Financial Future
ServiceCo Transformation Accelerates with JazzCash, Tamasha, SIMOSA, and FikrFree Leading Digital Expansion
Jazz is at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation, accelerating its shift to a digital-first ServiceCo while fueling financial inclusion and digital adoption at scale. With a record PKR 53.9 billion investment in 2024—a 46.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase—Jazz is redefining how Pakistanis connect, transact, and engage in an increasingly digital economy.
In 4Q24, Jazz recorded 16.6% YoY revenue growth, driven by a 53.1% surge in digital revenues, reflecting the strong performance of fintech, entertainment, and enterprise solutions. The DO1440 strategy continues to gain traction, with 4G users up 15.3% YoY to 50.6 million, 4G penetration climbing to 70.7%, and multiplay customers increasing 24.6% YoY, reinforcing Jazz’s expanding digital ecosystem.
Building a Cashless, Digital-First Economy
JazzCash remains the backbone of Pakistan’s financial inclusion journey, enabling 19.7 million active users, 143,000+ digital loans daily, and PKR 2.8 trillion in transactions, a 63.3% YoY surge. With a 350,000+ merchant network and 122,000 agents, JazzCash is making cashless transactions the norm across Pakistan.
“Jazz is shaping Pakistan’s digital future as a ServiceCo, moving beyond connectivity to drive financial inclusion, cloud solutions, and AI-powered services,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz. “With JazzCash, Tamasha, Garaj, SIMOSA, and FikrFree, we are building a Connected, Cashless, and Customer-Centric ecosystem—humbly empowering over 100 million people every month with seamless digital solutions.”
ServiceCo in Action: Expanding Beyond Telecom
Jazz’s digital ecosystem is delivering transformative impact across industries:
- Tamasha, Pakistan’s #1 streaming platform, saw 17.1 million MAUs, streaming over 250 days of cricket, including the ICC World Cup and PSL, and expanding into EPL and the Paris Olympics.
- SIMOSA, Jazz’s AI-powered lifestyle platform, grew 30% YoY to 19.0 million MAUs, becoming a market leader in beauty and personal care.
- FikrFree, the first AI-driven insurance and healthcare marketplace, gained 1.4 million users and sold 790,000 policies since launch.
- Garaj, Jazz’s cloud platform, saw 74% business growth in 2024, now serving 500+ enterprises with secure, localized cloud solutions.
Investing in the Future of Digital Pakistan
Jazz’s PKR 53.9 billion investment in 4G expansion, digital innovation, and AI-driven solutions cements its commitment to bridging the digital divide. The strategic infrastructure partnership with Engro Corporation further strengthens Jazz’s asset-light, ServiceCo model, ensuring sustainable and scalable digital growth.
As Pakistan’s largest digital operator, Jazz remains committed to driving financial inclusion, advancing a cashless economy, and enabling businesses and individuals to thrive in a fully digital future.
Also Read: Zong 4G Strengthens Digital Safety with SecureTeen, A Dedicated Parental Control Service
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!