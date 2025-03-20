Jazz Invests PKR 53.9 Billion in 2024 to Drive Pakistan’s Digital and Financial Future

Jazz is at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation, accelerating its shift to a digital-first ServiceCo while fueling financial inclusion and digital adoption at scale. With a record PKR 53.9 billion investment in 2024—a 46.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase—Jazz is redefining how Pakistanis connect, transact, and engage in an increasingly digital economy.

In 4Q24, Jazz recorded 16.6% YoY revenue growth, driven by a 53.1% surge in digital revenues, reflecting the strong performance of fintech, entertainment, and enterprise solutions. The DO1440 strategy continues to gain traction, with 4G users up 15.3% YoY to 50.6 million, 4G penetration climbing to 70.7%, and multiplay customers increasing 24.6% YoY, reinforcing Jazz’s expanding digital ecosystem.

Building a Cashless, Digital-First Economy

JazzCash remains the backbone of Pakistan’s financial inclusion journey, enabling 19.7 million active users, 143,000+ digital loans daily, and PKR 2.8 trillion in transactions, a 63.3% YoY surge. With a 350,000+ merchant network and 122,000 agents, JazzCash is making cashless transactions the norm across Pakistan.

“Jazz is shaping Pakistan’s digital future as a ServiceCo, moving beyond connectivity to drive financial inclusion, cloud solutions, and AI-powered services,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz. “With JazzCash, Tamasha, Garaj, SIMOSA, and FikrFree, we are building a Connected, Cashless, and Customer-Centric ecosystem—humbly empowering over 100 million people every month with seamless digital solutions.”

ServiceCo in Action: Expanding Beyond Telecom

Jazz’s digital ecosystem is delivering transformative impact across industries:

Tamasha , Pakistan’s #1 streaming platform, saw 17.1 million MAUs, streaming over 250 days of cricket, including the ICC World Cup and PSL, and expanding into EPL and the Paris Olympics.

, Pakistan’s #1 streaming platform, saw 17.1 million MAUs, streaming over 250 days of cricket, including the ICC World Cup and PSL, and expanding into EPL and the Paris Olympics. SIMOSA , Jazz’s AI-powered lifestyle platform, grew 30% YoY to 19.0 million MAUs, becoming a market leader in beauty and personal care.

, Jazz’s AI-powered lifestyle platform, grew 30% YoY to 19.0 million MAUs, becoming a market leader in beauty and personal care. FikrFree , the first AI-driven insurance and healthcare marketplace, gained 1.4 million users and sold 790,000 policies since launch.

, the first AI-driven insurance and healthcare marketplace, gained 1.4 million users and sold 790,000 policies since launch. Garaj, Jazz’s cloud platform, saw 74% business growth in 2024, now serving 500+ enterprises with secure, localized cloud solutions.

Investing in the Future of Digital Pakistan

Jazz’s PKR 53.9 billion investment in 4G expansion, digital innovation, and AI-driven solutions cements its commitment to bridging the digital divide. The strategic infrastructure partnership with Engro Corporation further strengthens Jazz’s asset-light, ServiceCo model, ensuring sustainable and scalable digital growth.

As Pakistan’s largest digital operator, Jazz remains committed to driving financial inclusion, advancing a cashless economy, and enabling businesses and individuals to thrive in a fully digital future.

