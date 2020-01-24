Jazz is Facilitating Freelancers in Pakistan to Receive Funds Instantly

Now freelancers in Pakistan are getting the facility to receive the funds directly from a Payoneer account into their JazzCash account. This initiative will enable freelancers to receive their funds instantly.

Here is How Freelancers in Pakistan can Use the App

They can receive the funds JazzCash Mobile Account Funds from Payoneer directly. What they have to do? It is very easy. Firstly, they have to register their JazzCash mobile account by downloading the application, after that link their Payoneer account with it. So the users wouldn’t need to go to bank branches to provide extra details and extensive documents to open the account.

Here’s how you can run the linking process:

You have to open JazzCash app and click on Payoneer there. Before selecting link account, read the steps carefully. Now enter your Payoneer user/email ID and password for further procedure. You will receive a message of confirming account link.

Here’s how the withdrawal process Occurs:

Open JazzCash app to select Payoneer Enter the amount that you want to withdraw but that should be in dollars Provide MPIN/finger print verification after reviewing withdrawal details Once the successful withdrawal done, you will receive a confirmation receipt upon.

Key Features:

Users are able to withdraw as little as $1 from their JazzCash account. The service is providing users better exchange rates JazzCash ensures instant and real time fund transfers compared to conventional banking system that ends up taking 3-4 working days at minimum. Customers are offered up to 2 free-of-charge cash withdrawals using the JazzCash VISA Debit Card and 1 free-of-charge interbank funds transfer using the JazzCash App in the payment receiving month. Customers are also able to withdraw funds from more than 85K+ JazzCash agents across the country. Users can withdraw the funds to pay utility bills, transfer funds, conduct mobile top-ups and make online payments etc.

Users are able to make payments for

Internet bills Buses, cinema and Pakistan Railway ticket payments Online payments Motorway M-Tag recharge School fee payments Islamabad traffic police challan payments

