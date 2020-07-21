Jazz has introduced many location-based packages for its users. Jazz Karachi Daily Offer is exclusively available for users in Karachi and Hyderabad. The offer lets you make unlimited Jazz calls throughout the day. Moreover, the users will also get 1500 SMS. The users will also get 250 MB of data to stay connected with your loved ones.

Jazz Karachi Daily Offer Lets You Make Unlimited Calls For A Day

Offered Incentives:

250 MB Data

Unlimited on-net minutes

1500 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *400#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 12.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day.

Terms and conditions:

Offer is valid for entire Karachi and Hyderabad

Offer is subject to change anytime

Terms and conditions apply

Limited time offer. Company reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time

Call set up fee is applicable

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

Click to know more about