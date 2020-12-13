Jazz is always busy in bringing the latest offers for its customers. The company has already introduced a number of packages keeping in mind the need of their customers. This time, Jazz has brought a location-based offer for its MBB customers in Karachi. To subscribe to Jazz Karachi LBC Offer, users need to dial a USSD code. After subscribing to this offer, the customers need Rs. 2000 to get 100 GB for a month.

Check out Jazz Karachi LBC Offer for MBB Devices

Check Also: Check out Hybrid Bolt ONs Bundles for Jazz Gold Subscribers

Offered Incentives:

100GB/month

Price:

Rs. 2000

How to Subscribe to this offer:

To get this offer, you need to dial *117*80#

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is available for MBB device & Data SIM only

User can subscribe/unsubscribe to MBB LBC offer through: Jazz WiFi app: connect to device WiFi and use dial code Device Portal: connect to device WiFi, go to http://jazz.wifi/ or http://192.168.1.1 via browser, and use dial code

Data allowance can be used on both 2G/3G/4G network subject to broadband device and network coverage

Offer can be subscribed multiple times, incentive would be added and latest validity would be applicable

See Also: Jazz Postpaid Brings Affordable Calling Rates to USA and Canada