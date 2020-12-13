Check out Jazz Karachi LBC Offer for MBB Devices

Jazz Karachi LBC Offer

Jazz is always busy in bringing the latest offers for its customers. The company has already introduced a number of packages keeping in mind the need of their customers. This time, Jazz has brought a location-based offer for its MBB customers in Karachi. To subscribe to Jazz Karachi LBC Offer, users need to dial a USSD code. After subscribing to this offer, the customers need Rs. 2000 to get 100 GB for a month.

Offered Incentives:

  • 100GB/month

Price:

  • Rs. 2000

How to Subscribe to this offer: 

  • To get this offer, you need to dial *117*80#

Terms and Conditions:

  • Offer is available for MBB device & Data SIM only
  • User can subscribe/unsubscribe to MBB LBC offer through:
    • Jazz WiFi app: connect to device WiFi and use dial code
    • Device Portal: connect to device WiFi, go to http://jazz.wifi/ or http://192.168.1.1 via browser, and use dial code
  • Data allowance can be used on both 2G/3G/4G network subject to broadband device and network coverage
  • Offer can be subscribed multiple times, incentive would be added and latest validity would be applicable

