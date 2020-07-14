Jazz has brought more ease for its users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Enjoy Jazz KP Daily Offer in Just Rs. 12+tax. It is a daily offer and offers unlimited Jazz minutes and 1500 SMS. Not only this, but the users will also get 250MB data. The offer is only valid for its customers in selected cities of KP. To get this offer, you need a recharge of Rs. 14.

Enjoy Jazz KP Daily Offer Brings A Lot of Incentives

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Jazz Mins

1500 SMS

250 MB Data

Check Also: Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *291#

Price:

Jazz Punjab Offer is available in just Rs. 12 incl tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only till midnight.

Terms and Conditions: