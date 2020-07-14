Enjoy Jazz KP Daily Offer in Just Rs. 12+tax
Jazz has brought more ease for its users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Enjoy Jazz KP Daily Offer in Just Rs. 12+tax. It is a daily offer and offers unlimited Jazz minutes and 1500 SMS. Not only this, but the users will also get 250MB data. The offer is only valid for its customers in selected cities of KP. To get this offer, you need a recharge of Rs. 14.
Enjoy Jazz KP Daily Offer Brings A Lot of Incentives
Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited Jazz Mins
- 1500 SMS
- 250 MB Data
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *291#
Price:
- Jazz Punjab Offer is available in just Rs. 12 incl tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one day only till midnight.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer is subject to change anytime.
- Terms and conditions apply.
- Company reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
- Call set up fee is applicable.
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB.
- Click here for General Terms & Conditions.