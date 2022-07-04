Jazz Launches “GameNow Esports Platform”

Jazz, has launched its Esports platform GAMENOW ESPORTS with registrations now open for proleague season 1. The league features six popular games: PUBG Mobile, FreeFire, DOTA 2, Valorant, Call of Duty 4 and Asphalt 9 with cash prizes ranging from PKR 500,000 to 1,000,000. Willing participants can visit the GameNow Esports to register for the league absolutely free of cost.

The Pro league season 1 has been endorsed by the Esports community and is on track to be the largest league in the country in terms of team registrations. The competitions will be broadcasted live on the GameNow Esports official social media handles, while each match will include an industry renowned analyst, castors and players. There is a growing popularity of Esports due to the increasing digitalization across the world and the reduced cost of advanced gaming technologies.

Commenting on this development, Rizwan Fazal, Head of Marketing at Jazz, said, “Globally, Esports is not a new phenomenon with the market expected to reach $3.5 Billion by 2027. In Pakistan, revenue generation through video game segment is projected to hit $208 million mark in 2022. GameNow is a platform developed to exclusively promote Esports in the country by providing the youth a chance to showcase and hone their skills, so they can go on to represent Pakistan in global competitions. This is a big step in our digital operator journey, as we provide subscribers an ecosystem of digital solutions catering to their lifestyle choices.”

‘GameNow Esports’ will also serve as a virtual meeting point for local gamers where top streamers and players can connect and compete in multiplayer games. It will also provide space for premium content e.g., gaming non fungible tokens (NFTs), merchandise, promotional vouchers and discounts on gaming sites. GameNow Esports will also sponsor Esports teams to compete in local and international tournaments.

Season one is open for registrations with the league set to begin on July 01, 2022. Winners will receive the prize money via Jazz Cash or a direct bank transfer.

