Jazz Lunches 4G Service in South Waziristan

Pakistan’s number one 4G network, Jazz has launched the 4G mobile broadband service in South Waziristan.

The 4G operation initiated in record time, indicating the recent promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide the people of South Waziristan with high-speed internet service in the tribal region. It should be remembered that Jazz is the only 4G service in this region and the rollout is moving rapidly.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz said, “Our commitment to bridge the digital divide and to connect our fellow countrymen with fast and reliable mobile broadband in South Waziristan is in line with the rollout of 4 G services. Our goal of digitally empowering Pakistan depends on better communication and providing an equal chance for all. We want to empower people in rural areas to ensure that all Pakistanis have access to the high-speed Internet and nobody is left behind.”

In the last quarter of 2020 Jazz has invested 12.3 billion PKR and the Jazz network main focus was the 4G area where Jazz spent more to provide 4G service everywhere in the country. It helped 4G to meet 59 percent of the population and 25 million in its 4G base.

