Here comes another amazing Jazz offer for prepaid users. The offer gives you convenience for a whole month. After subscribing to Jazz Mahana Bachat Offer, users will get 2GB data but for WhatsApp only. Also, they will get 200 Jazz minutes and 20 minutes for other networks. Interestingly enough, Jazz users will also get 2000 SMS for a month.

With Jazz Mahana Bachat Offer Get These Incentives

Offered Incentives:

2 GB data (WhatsApp Only)

200 Jazz minutes

20 Other network minutes

2000 SMS

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can enjoy the lowest calling rates by dialing *614#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 67

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions:

Upon dialing *614#, customer will be subscribed to Mahana Bachat Offer for exact 30 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 30th calendar day (including subscription day).

This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *614# again to avail the Offer more than once.

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hrs of 30th calendar day.

Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Free Data MBs are usable on WhatsApp only.

Call setup charges are not applicable for this bundle.

However, balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

