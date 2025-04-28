Jazz Makes History at Effie Awards 2025 with Marketer of the Year Title and 11 Wins

In a historic first, Jazz has been named Marketer of the Year at the Effie Awards 2025, marking a major milestone in the company’s journey of innovation and impact. Jazz secured a total of 11 wins — 2 Gold awards, 7 Silver awards, and 2 Bronze awards — with standout performances from its flagship brands Tamasha, ROX, and JazzCash, further solidifying its position as a leader in creative excellence and brand effectiveness.

JazzCash demonstrated its dominance in the fintech space, winning a Gold award in the Finance category for the JazzCash Hai Na! campaign. In addition, it earned two Silver awards: one in Finance for the government payments campaign (Sarkaari Idaaron ki Payments ke liye JazzCash Hai Na) and another in Seasonal Marketing for the Cattle Mandi QR Payment campaign. The platform also received two Bronze awards in the New Products and Services and Marketing Innovation Solutions categories for the Tap Pay Business – Bus Ek Tap Pay! campaign, emphasizing its role as a trailblazer in digital payments and financial innovation.

Tamasha, Jazz’s flagship entertainment platform, had a standout performance, securing a Gold award in Topical Marketing for its Link Na Bhej, Tamasha Pe Dekh campaign. The platform also garnered four Silver awards, including two in Media and Entertainment for Link Na Bhej, Tamasha Pe Dekh and Ab DekhTamasha, one in Topical Marketing for Ab Dekh Tamasha, and another in the David & Goliath category for Link Na Bhej, Tamasha Pe Dekh.

ROX, Jazz’s lifestyle brand, made its mark by earning a Silver award in the Internet and Telecom category for its Umair Jaswal– “We Got You!” campaign, reinforcing its growing influence among Pakistan’s youth demographic.

With a customer base exceeding 100 million, Jazz is not just a connectivity provider but a leading ServiceCo offering fintechthrough JazzCash, entertainment via Tamasha, digital self-care with SIMOSA, InsurTech through FikrFree, enterprise cloud solutions via Garaj, and gaming via GameNow. This evolution signals Jazz’s successful shift from traditional connectivity services to a broader capability-driven model, empowering Pakistanis with technology that enhances their lives and livelihoods.

By consistently delivering innovative campaigns that resonate with consumers and industry experts alike, Jazz continues to cement its position as a market leader at the intersection of digital services and customer-centric marketing.

