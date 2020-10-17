



Jazz is continuously bringing the offers for its prepaid and postpaid users as well as for its data sim users. Jazz has now come up with an amazing offer for its data sim users. Now Get 25GB with Jazz Monthly Basic Bundle. Among them, users can use 15GB from 1 AM to 1 PM. Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *117*71#.

Offered Incentives:

25 GB data (15 GB from 1 AM- 1 PM)

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 117*71#.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 888.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions:

All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle

