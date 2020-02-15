Jazz Monthly Browser offer will let users browse for a whole month in just Rs. 215. All you need to do is just to subscribe to this offer and you will get 4GB data for 30 days. To subscribe to this offer, you need a balance of Rs. 242.

Now Get Jazz Monthly Browser Offer in Rs. 215

Offered Incentives:

This offer provides 4GB (2GB from 2 AM-2 PM)

Price:

Jazz Monthly Browser bundle will be available in just Rs. 215 Incl. tax

How to Activate the Offer:

To Avail this offer simply dial *117*77#

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Check Also: Jazz Monthly Super Duper Bundle-All Needs in One Offer