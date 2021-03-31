Jazz Monthly Extreme Package – Price & Validity
Charges = PKR. 150 incl. of Tax
Bucket = 5000 MBs (2AM-2PM)
Validity = 30 days
Subscription = *117*34#
Jazz Monthly Extreme Package
Terms & Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
