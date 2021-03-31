Jazz Monthly Extreme Package – Price & Validity

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 31, 2021
Jazz monthly extreme package
Charges = PKR. 150 incl. of Tax

Bucket = 5000 MBs (2AM-2PM)

Validity = 30 days

Subscription =  *117*34#

Go Back to Jazz Internet Packages

Jazz Monthly Extreme Package

Terms & Conditions:

  • Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Check out? Jazz 3 Day Extreme &#8211; Price &#038; Validity

 

 

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 31, 2021
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>