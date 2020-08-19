With Jazz Monthly Hybrid Offer Gets 10000 Jazz Minutes For a Month
Jazz brings another amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Stay Connected All month Long with Jazz Monthly Hybrid Offer. With this offer, users will get 1 GB data to use all month long. Not only this but Jazz users will also get 10000 Jazz minutes. The users can use 333 minutes in weekdays and unlimited minutes on Sunday Moreover, they will also get 1000 SMS and 50 other network minutes. However, the offer is available in just Rs. 444.
Offered Incentives:
- 1 GB DATA
- 10000 Jazz Mins(Weekdays 333 On-net Mins/Day)(Unlimited On-net Mins on Sunday)
- 50 Other Network Mins
- 1000 SMS
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *430#
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 444 incl. tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month.
Terms and Conditions:
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Bundle minutes / SMS / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)
- Multiple subscriptions are not allowed
- Overage of Re.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB