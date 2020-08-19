Jazz brings another amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Stay Connected All month Long with Jazz Monthly Hybrid Offer. With this offer, users will get 1 GB data to use all month long. Not only this but Jazz users will also get 10000 Jazz minutes. The users can use 333 minutes in weekdays and unlimited minutes on Sunday Moreover, they will also get 1000 SMS and 50 other network minutes. However, the offer is available in just Rs. 444.

With Jazz Monthly Hybrid Offer Gets 10000 Jazz Minutes For a Month

Offered Incentives:

1 GB DATA

10000 Jazz Mins(Weekdays 333 On-net Mins/Day)(Unlimited On-net Mins on Sunday)

50 Other Network Mins

1000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *430#

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 444 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions: