Jazz Monthly Internet Basic Package (For 4G Data SIM) – Price & Validity
Charges = PKR. 999 incl. of Tax
Bucket = 25 GB (15GB 1am-9am)
Validity = 30 days
Subscription = *117*71#
Terms & Conditions:
- The bundles will not auto subscribe.
- Internet bundles can be availed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- For Recharge and Bundle subscription, users can visit nearest jazz retailer or use dial code from Data Sim
- Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs.
- PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
- On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
- Multiple subscriptions of 3 month & 6 month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle
- In case of 3 & 6 Month bundle, volume quota will not be carried forward from one 30day cycle to another, i.e any remaining MBs will expire after every cycle
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from site etc.
