Jazz Monthly Internet Basic Package (For 4G Data SIM) – Price & Validity

Charges = PKR. 999 incl. of Tax

Bucket = 25 GB (15GB 1am-9am)

Validity = 30 days

Subscription = *117*71#

Jazz Monthly Internet Basic Package (For 4G Data SIM)

Terms & Conditions:

  1. The bundles will not auto subscribe.
  2. Internet bundles can be availed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
  3. For Recharge and Bundle subscription, users can visit nearest jazz retailer or use dial code from Data Sim
  4. Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs.
  5. PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
  6. On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
  7. Multiple subscriptions of 3 month & 6 month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle
  8. In case of 3 & 6 Month bundle, volume quota will not be carried forward from one 30day cycle to another, i.e any remaining MBs will expire after every cycle
  9. Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from site etc.

