Here comes another offer for Jazz data sim users. Jazz has already introduced a variety of offers for its data sim users. Now Get 100GB with Jazz Monthly Mega Offer. Among them, users can use 50 GB from 1 AM to 1 PM. Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *117*36#.
Now Get 100GB with Jazz Monthly Mega Offer
Offered Incentives:
- 100 GB data (50 GB from 1 AM- 1 PM)
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 117*36#.
Price:
- The offer is available in Rs. 1,778.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month.
Terms and Conditions:
- All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
- Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
- Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
- Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
- PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
- On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
