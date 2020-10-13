Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle is Available for Data SIM in Just Rs. 375

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Oct 13, 2020
Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle

Here comes another offer for Jazz Data SIM users. Jazz Monthly Mega offer is a one-month solution for your data thirst. Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle is Available for Data SIM in Just Rs. 375. The offer gives you a total of 8GB. Among them, 4GB can be used from 2 AM to 2 PM.

Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle is Available for Data SIM in Just Rs. 375

Offered Incentives:

  • 8 GB data (4 GB from 2AM- 2PM)

How to Avail the Offer:

  • Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 117*31#.

Price:

  • The offer is available in Rs. 375.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions:

  1. All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
  2. Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
  3. For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
  4. Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
  5. Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
  6. PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
  7. On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
