Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle is Available for Data SIM in Just Rs. 375





Here comes another offer for Jazz Data SIM users. Jazz Monthly Mega offer is a one-month solution for your data thirst. Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle is Available for Data SIM in Just Rs. 375. The offer gives you a total of 8GB. Among them, 4GB can be used from 2 AM to 2 PM.

Jazz Monthly Mega Bundle is Available for Data SIM in Just Rs. 375

Offered Incentives:

8 GB data (4 GB from 2AM- 2PM)

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 117*31#.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 375.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions: