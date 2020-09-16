Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Sep 16, 2020
Less than a minute
Jazz Monthly Mega Plus

Just like its Weekly Mega Plus offer, Jazz has also introduced monthly Mega Plus Offer. Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month in Just Rs. 300. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 12GB data. Among them, users can use 6GB data from 2 AM to 2 PM. Users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *117*30#.

Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month in Just Rs. 300

Offered Incentives:

  • 12 GB (6GB 2AM-2PM)

Check Also: Jazz Internet Packages

How to Avail the offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*30#

Price:

  • Users can get Monthly Mega Plus package in just Rs. 300

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for a month.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

Recommended Reading: Jazz Internet Settings

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker