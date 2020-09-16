Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month
Just like its Weekly Mega Plus offer, Jazz has also introduced monthly Mega Plus Offer. Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month in Just Rs. 300. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 12GB data. Among them, users can use 6GB data from 2 AM to 2 PM. Users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *117*30#.
Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month in Just Rs. 300
Offered Incentives:
- 12 GB (6GB 2AM-2PM)
Check Also: Jazz Internet Packages
How to Avail the offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*30#
Price:
- Users can get Monthly Mega Plus package in just Rs. 300
Validity:
- The offer is valid for a month.
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
Recommended Reading: Jazz Internet Settings