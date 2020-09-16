Just like its Weekly Mega Plus offer, Jazz has also introduced monthly Mega Plus Offer. Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month in Just Rs. 300. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 12GB data. Among them, users can use 6GB data from 2 AM to 2 PM. Users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *117*30#.

Jazz Monthly Mega Plus Offer Keeps You Active For A Month in Just Rs. 300

Offered Incentives:

12 GB (6GB 2AM-2PM)

Check Also: Jazz Internet Packages

How to Avail the offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*30#

Price:

Users can get Monthly Mega Plus package in just Rs. 300

Validity:

The offer is valid for a month.

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

Recommended Reading: Jazz Internet Settings