Stay Connected All the Time With Jazz Monthly Social Bundle

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 25, 2020
Less than a minute
Jazz Monthly Social Bundle

Here comes another amazing offer from Jazz. Now Stay Connected All the Time With Jazz Monthly Social Bundle. The bundle gives you 5 GB data for a month. You can use this data for WhatsApp, IMO and Facebook. Moreover, you will also get 12000 SMS for a month too. To get this offer, you need to have a total of Rs. 88.8 incl. tax.

Stay Connected All the Time With Jazz Monthly Social Bundle

Offered Incentives:

  • 5 GB Data for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO
  • 12000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

  • To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *101*1*02#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one month only.

Price:

  • The offer is now available in just Rs. 88.8 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

  • 12,000 SMS All Local Network, 5GB WhatsApp, Facebook & IMO text messages, video/audio calls and video audio media sharing
  • Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
  • Click here for General Terms & Conditions

Check Also: Jazz Internet Packages

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker