Here comes another amazing offer from Jazz. Now Stay Connected All the Time With Jazz Monthly Social Bundle. The bundle gives you 5 GB data for a month. You can use this data for WhatsApp, IMO and Facebook. Moreover, you will also get 12000 SMS for a month too. To get this offer, you need to have a total of Rs. 88.8 incl. tax.

Offered Incentives:

5 GB Data for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO

12000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *101*1*02#

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month only.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 88.8 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

12,000 SMS All Local Network, 5GB WhatsApp, Facebook & IMO text messages, video/audio calls and video audio media sharing

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

