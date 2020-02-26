Jazz Monthly Super Duper Plus Offer- Here is How to Avail it
Jazz has introduced Monthly Super Duper Plus bundle a while ago. However, the company remains to update this bundle from time to time. This time Jazz has increased the price and some incentives too. You can now get 10GB data, 5000 on-net minutes, 300 off-net minutes and 5000 SMS.
Offered Incentives:
- 10 GB data
- 5000 on-net minutes
- 300 off-net minutes
- 5000 SMS
How to Subscribe the offer:
- Users can subscribe the Jazz Monthly Super Duper Plus offer by dialing *707#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 977 incl tax
Validity:
- Monthly Super Duper Plus offer is valid for 30 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *707# again to avail the Offer more than once.
- All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 30th calendar day
- Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime
- Free Data MBs are for 2G/3G/4G
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
- Call setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs. 0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle”