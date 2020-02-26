Jazz Monthly Super Duper Plus Offer- Here is How to Avail it

Jazz has introduced Monthly Super Duper Plus bundle a while ago. However, the company remains to update this bundle from time to time. This time Jazz has increased the price and some incentives too. You can now get 10GB data, 5000 on-net minutes, 300 off-net minutes and 5000 SMS.

Offered Incentives:

10 GB data

5000 on-net minutes

300 off-net minutes

5000 SMS

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe the Jazz Monthly Super Duper Plus offer by dialing *707#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 977 incl tax

Validity:

Monthly Super Duper Plus offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions: