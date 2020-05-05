Jazz has reduced the price of its Super Offer by providing more comfort to its Postpaid users. The offer was first available in Rs. 1200. Jazz Monthly Super Offer is Now Available in Rs. 1020. After subscribing to this offer, the postpaid users will get 24 GB data for one month.

Jazz Monthly Super Offer is Now Available in Rs. 1020

Offered Incentives:

24 GB data for one month

Price:

The offer cost Rs. 1020

Terms and Conditions: