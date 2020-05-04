Jazz Monthly Ultimate Offer is Now Available in Rs. 1870
Jazz has brought more comfort for its Postpaid users. The company has reduced the price of its monthly Ultimate Offer. The offer was first available in Rs. 2200. Jazz Monthly Ultimate Offer is Now Available in Rs. 1870. After subscribing to this offer, the users will get 50 GB data for one month.
Jazz Monthly Ultimate Offer is Now Available in Rs. 1870
Offered Incentives:
- 50 GB data for one month
Price:
- The offer cost Rs. 1870
Terms and Conditions:
- Subscribe to Super 4G bundles by dialing *443#
- Above internet bundles are available for Jazz postpaid consumer packages only.
- Data Base rate of Rs 2+Tax/MB will apply upon consumption of bundle and package incentives
- Data charges will not apply after data consumption of Rs. 2000 on Pay as you Use (FUP is applicable).
- Customers can only subscribe to a single data bundle at a time. Already subscribed bundle will be replaced with the new bundle subscription.
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- All bundles renew automatically
- Add-ons are not automatically renewed
- The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and/or websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on base rate of your package
- Government Taxes apply