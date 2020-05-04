Jazz has brought more comfort for its Postpaid users. The company has reduced the price of its monthly Ultimate Offer. The offer was first available in Rs. 2200. Jazz Monthly Ultimate Offer is Now Available in Rs. 1870. After subscribing to this offer, the users will get 50 GB data for one month.

Offered Incentives:

50 GB data for one month

Price:

The offer cost Rs. 1870

Terms and Conditions: