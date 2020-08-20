Jazz Network Deploys the first 400G Network Successfully

“What is next, then? “Did you raise this query or are you liable for addressing it more specifically when it comes to your network’s optical technology? Jazz Network is going fast.

Today, a coherent third generation arrives in the form of a 400G-capable single-wavelength system to keep up with the huge rate of data development. Equinix. This has estimated that the interconnected network would hit 5000 Tb / s by 2020.

Clients with faster and higher data requirements would benefit greatly from this growth. This 400 G network can increase data capacity at high speeds equivalent to more than 180,000 HD video streams simultaneously or over 70,000 downloaded songs in one second.

Jazz successfully deployed its fiber-optic network with what it calls the first 400 G technology in the country. The 400 G technology solves many problems in demand for broadband because it significantly increases existing network data-carrying capacity without changing infrastructure and can provide up to 400 billion bits of information per second, said the company.

Present and future of technology Growth

“We remember that users are utilizing high-bandwidth software more and more, which puts the burden on traditional database networks,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim. Our 400G technology helps us to supply more data on an established network sooner. Jazz is dedicated to the development of a digital ecosystem to help individuals and businesses with changing technological needs.

Jazz believes that investments in more adaptive networks that encourage creativity and allow more sophisticated infrastructure delivery are critical as initiatives such as Smart Cities are taking shape across the country and new apps are utilizing technology such as VR, AR, 4 K, 8 K, 16 K, and the Internet of Things.

Jazz is not the first move in establishing the network against the rising need for data in the future. The mobile operator recently successfully introduced 200 G technology on its long-distance optical transport network and 100 G technology on its metro networks.

The 400 G Jazz network now carries live consumer traffic in the Lahore metro area, with more extension planning underway.

