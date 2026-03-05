Jazz Offers Nubia Focus 5G on Easy Instalment Plan for All Subscribers

Jazz, in partnership with nubia powered by ZTE, is offering its subscribers the chance to get their hands on the nubia Focus 5G smartphone through an easy instalment plan, available exclusively via JazzWorld. All Jazz number holders are eligible to avail the offer.

The nubia Focus 5G, which features a striking large-lens camera system on the rear, can be acquired without paying the full price upfront. Instead, subscribers can spread the cost over 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 1,750 each, making 5G connectivity more accessible to a broader base of users.

Pricing Breakdown

The instalment plan is structured as follows:

Monthly Instalment: Rs. 1,750 over 12 months

Rs. 1,750 over 12 months Upfront Payment: Rs. 19,900

Rs. 19,900 Total Cost: Rs. 40,900

Customers looking to take advantage of the offer are advised to visit their nearest Jazz Experience Centre to complete the process.

nubia Focus 5G Key Specifications

The nubia Focus 5G is built around a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and responsive touch performance. The screen runs at a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 84.4% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset built on a 6 nm process, paired with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 GPU. The headline feature is its camera system, centred on a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF autofocus, and a 1/1.67-inch sensor size, capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. It is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor on the rear and a 5MP wide-angle front camera for selfies.

Connectivity is well covered, with support for 5G SA/NSA networks, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (market dependent), and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The device also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000 mAh battery with 33 W wired fast charging, while a side-mounted fingerprint sensor handles biometric security.

The nubia Focus 5G is available in Black and Gold and runs Android 13 out of the box.

Why It Matters

With 5G infrastructure continuing to expand across Pakistan, affordable access to 5G-capable devices remains a key barrier for many consumers. Jazz’s instalment plan for the nubia Focus 5G lowers that barrier by breaking the cost into manageable monthly payments, allowing more subscribers to make the switch to 5G without a large one-time expenditure.