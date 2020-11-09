Jazz Offers ​Lowest Call Rates to the UK, USA and Canada Users





Jazz offers the lowest international call rates for its users whose loved ones live in the UK, USA and Canada. Talk with Your Loved Ones in the USA, UK and Canada with Lowest Jazz International Calling Rates. The subscription of this offer is free. All you have to do is just subscribe to this offer and you will be charged Rs. 5.98/15 min. Moreover, this is a lifetime offer. You do not need to subscribe to this offer again and again.

Jazz Offers ​Slashed Call Rates to the UK, USA and Canada Users

Check Also: Jazz WhatsApp Packages

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing 456 before the desired number.

Price:

The calling rates are Rs. 5.98/15 minutes. However, there are no subscription charges.

Validity:

The offer is valid for a lifetime.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer is only applicable to Landline Numbers for UK

Customer will have to dial 456 before the number e.g. he will have to dial 456001

This offer is not applicable to premium numbers of USA and Canada

No subscription and daily charges apply

New rates will be valid for 24 hours a day (no time window restriction)

Offer will be available for all Jazz packages

Offer is subject to change anytime

Call set up fee is applicable

For More Packages Please Visit: Jazz Call Packages