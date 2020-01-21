Jazz is one of the leading mobile operators in Pakistan that provides a range of prepaid and postpaid voice and data telecommunication services to both individual and corporate subscribers. It brings amazing offers time to time for its customers. Now this time it brings an amazing offer to fulfill your streaming needs. It enables you to get 5GB YouTube Data for a whole week in just Rs. 80.

Jazz Offers 5GB YouTube Data for a Whole Week

So enjoy the streaming for whole week without any tension of financial burden. It is very easy to subscribe this offer. Click on the link: Click Here

Once you open the link you will see the “Subscribe Now” button, tap on the button and enter your mobile number there in order to get this amazing offer.

Terms & Condition:

Upon subscription of the offer, customer will get 5 GBs data usable only for YouTube

Bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Overage of Rs 2.0/MB applies after incentive has been exhausted

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

