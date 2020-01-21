Jazz Offers 5GB YouTube Data for a Whole Week
Jazz is one of the leading mobile operators in Pakistan that provides a range of prepaid and postpaid voice and data telecommunication services to both individual and corporate subscribers. It brings amazing offers time to time for its customers. Now this time it brings an amazing offer to fulfill your streaming needs. It enables you to get 5GB YouTube Data for a whole week in just Rs. 80.
So enjoy the streaming for whole week without any tension of financial burden. It is very easy to subscribe this offer. Click on the link: Click Here
Once you open the link you will see the “Subscribe Now” button, tap on the button and enter your mobile number there in order to get this amazing offer.
Terms & Condition:
- Upon subscription of the offer, customer will get 5 GBs data usable only for YouTube
- Bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Overage of Rs 2.0/MB applies after incentive has been exhausted
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
