Get Lowest Rates on Jazz numbers with Jazz One Package

Jazz has introduced an amazing offer for its customers who do not prefer to do any call package. Now Enjoy Lowest per Minute Rates on Jazz numbers with Jazz One Package. The offer let you choose 20 Jazz number as your FnF numbers on which you will get the lowest calling rates. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will be able to make calls on FnF numbers in just Rs. 0.72/30 seconds. Not only this, but they will also get more incentives as well. Additionally, you do not need to subscribe to this offer again and again as it is valid for lifetime.

Enjoy Lowest per Minute Rates on Jazz numbers with Jazz One Package

Offered Incentives:

FnF Call rates: Rs. 0.72/30 sec

Rs. 5/MB

off-net minutes: Rs. 2.99/60 sec

on-net minutes: Rs. 2.66/60 sec

Rs. 2.45/SMS

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *302#

Validity:

The offer is valid for lifetime.

Price:

You can avail this offer in Rs. 17.93

Terms and Conditions: