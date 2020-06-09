In this pandemic time when schools are closed and the government is preferring the online education, Jazz has introduced an app for the students. Jazz Parho is an educational app that is designed for the students. The students can watch video tutorials, can study digital textbooks and can also take part in quizzes and exercises. The app contains a wide variety of instructional content for students of class 1 to 12th. With this app, the student can get important concepts of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics based on board curriculum. This app will surely help the students in this quarantine time in learning. The app is available on Google Play Store. You can get the app from there.

Jazz Parho – An Educational App for Free Learning

No doubt, the app is the best solution and a basic need of the current situation. Here are the key features of the app:

Video tutorials

Digital Text Books

Quizzes and exercises

App Usage:

Download from Google Playstore will be charged as per standard packages.

Within the app, there are no data charges for viewing videos, textbooks and quizzes.

Terms and Conditions:

No subscription or data charges apply for postpaid and prepaid users.

Jazz Parho App is available to use for all Android smartphone devices.

Jazz Parho App will work on Jazz 3G/4G and WIFI.

Limited time offer.

