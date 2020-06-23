Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price
Jazz has recently introduced an education app, Jazz Parho, to keep the students busy in learning. The students can watch video tutorials, can study digital textbooks and can also take part in quizzes and exercises. To provide more benefits to the students, Jazz has also dropped the price of its Monthly Supreme Offer. Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price. The original price of the offer was Rs. 885. However now, it is available in just Rs. 444.
Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available in just Rs. 444
Recommended Reading: Jazz Parho – An Educational App for Free Learning
Offered Incentives:
- 20 GB (10 GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
Price:
- Users can avail the offer in Just Rs. 444
How to Subscribe the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*32#
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 30 days.
Terms and conditions:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB