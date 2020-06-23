Jazz has recently introduced an education app, Jazz Parho, to keep the students busy in learning. The students can watch video tutorials, can study digital textbooks and can also take part in quizzes and exercises. To provide more benefits to the students, Jazz has also dropped the price of its Monthly Supreme Offer. Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price. The original price of the offer was Rs. 885. However now, it is available in just Rs. 444.

Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available in just Rs. 444

Recommended Reading: Jazz Parho – An Educational App for Free Learning

Offered Incentives:

20 GB (10 GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)

Price:

Users can avail the offer in Just Rs. 444

How to Subscribe the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*32#

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and conditions: