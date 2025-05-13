Jazz Partners with DynaSys to Accelerate IoT-Driven Innovation in Pakistan

Jazz, has partnered with DynaSys Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, to accelerate the country’s adoption of IoT technologies across key sectors – including agriculture, energy, mobility, and urban infrastructure – through a purpose-built IoT platform. The collaboration will enable real-time data collection, automation, and analytics to drive smarter, more efficient systems nationwide.

Built on Jazz’s extensive digital infrastructure and powered by DynaSys’ localized technology stack, the platform will allow public and private sector organizations to deploy intelligent and scalable solutions—ranging from smart irrigation systems and precision farming to predictive grid monitoring and environmental and fleet tracking. It is a foundational step in reshaping Pakistan’s operational backbone through connected intelligence.

Asif Aziz, President Enterprise Solutions at Jazz, said:

“Pakistan stands at the tipping point of digital transformation, and this platform is a bold leap into the future. At Jazz, we’re not just providing connectivity—we’re building the systems that will power intelligent, self-regulating cities, sustainable farms, and data-driven industries. This initiative cements our position at the forefront of the digital revolution, and demonstrates how Jazz is turning technology into tangible national progress.”

Ali Akhtar, Founder and CEO of DynaSys Networks, added: “Our vision is to build technology that truly improves lives—solutions designed with local needs in mind and built to make a lasting impact. Partnering with Jazz allows us to scale these innovations and bring smart, connected solutions to the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.”

As the world moves rapidly toward integrated, data-centric systems, this initiative positions Pakistan to reap the benefits of productivity, sustainability, and resilience offered by IoT. As part of its broader Quantica strategy, Jazz is also positioning this platform as a foundational layer for intelligent infrastructure and data-driven transformation across sectors and industries.

With over 100 million customers, Jazz continues its evolution into a digital-first ServiceCo by powering a portfolio of platforms including Garaj, JazzCash, Tamasha, SIMOSA, FikrFree, and GameNow—with a focus on inclusive, impactful technology. The Jazz-DynaSys initiative marks a significant step toward building smarter, more connected communities and driving Pakistan’s digital future.

