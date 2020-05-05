Stay Connected All Day Long with Jazz Peak off Peak Offer
Jazz brings another amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Stay Connected All Day Long with Jazz Peak off Peak Offer. With this offer, users will get 100 MB to use all day long. Not only this but Jazz users will also get 1.1 GB data to use from 2 AM- 2 PM. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 24.
Offered Incentives:
- 100 MB Data for 24 Hours
- 1.1 GB data in Off-peak (2 AM- 2 PM)
How to subscribe to this Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*4#
Price:
- The offer costs Rs. 24
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
