Jazz brings another amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Stay Connected All Day Long with Jazz Peak off Peak Offer. With this offer, users will get 100 MB to use all day long. Not only this but Jazz users will also get 1.1 GB data to use from 2 AM- 2 PM. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 24.

Stay Connected All Day Long with Jazz Peak off Peak Offer

Offered Incentives:

100 MB Data for 24 Hours

1.1 GB data in Off-peak (2 AM- 2 PM)

How to subscribe to this Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *117*4#

Price:

The offer costs Rs. 24

Terms and Conditions: