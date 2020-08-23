If you live in Peshawar or Chakwal, this offer is surely for you. Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives you 10GB Data. Now Stay connected with your loved ones with this offer for one week. Not only the data, after subscribing to this offer, users will also get 50 other networks minutes and also FREE Jazz TV.

Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives you 10GB Data

Offered Incentives:

10 GB Data

50 All network Data

FREE Jazz TV

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *109#

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 120 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions: