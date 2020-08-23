Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives you 10GB Data
If you live in Peshawar or Chakwal, this offer is surely for you. Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives you 10GB Data. Now Stay connected with your loved ones with this offer for one week. Not only the data, after subscribing to this offer, users will also get 50 other networks minutes and also FREE Jazz TV.
Offered Incentives:
- 10 GB Data
- 50 All network Data
- FREE Jazz TV
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *109#
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 120 incl. tax
Terms and Conditions:
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime.
- Call set up fee is not applicable.
- Upon subscription of the offer, customer will get 10 GBs data.
- DATA usage on Jazz TV is not free and DATA will be consumed from within the bundle MBs.
- Bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code.
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
- Bundle minutes / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction).
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- This Offer is Valid for use in Peshawar and Chakwal Only.