Just like Haftawar Offers for other provinces, Jazz has introduced an offer for its users in Peshwar. Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives You Convenience for a Week. The offer is available in is just Rs. 120. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get Free Jazz TV and 50 off-net minutes. Moreover, users will get 10GB data.

Offered Incentives:

10 GB Data

50 other network minutes

Free Jazz TV

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *109#

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 120 incl. tax

