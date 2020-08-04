Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives You Convenience for a Week

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 4, 2020
Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer

Just like Haftawar Offers for other provinces, Jazz has introduced an offer for its users in Peshwar. Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives You Convenience for a Week. The offer is available in is just Rs. 120. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get Free Jazz TV and 50 off-net minutes. Moreover, users will get 10GB data.

Offered Incentives:

  • 10 GB Data
  • 50 other network minutes
  • Free Jazz TV

How to Activate the Offer:

  • To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *109#

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

  • The offer is now available in just Rs. 120 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

  • Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
  • Call set up fee is not applicable
  • Upon subscription of the offer, the customer will get 10 GBs data.
  • DATA usage on Jazz TV is not free and DATA will be consumed from within the bundle MBs
  • The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • Bundle minutes / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
