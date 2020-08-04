Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives You Convenience for a Week
Just like Haftawar Offers for other provinces, Jazz has introduced an offer for its users in Peshwar. Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives You Convenience for a Week. The offer is available in is just Rs. 120. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get Free Jazz TV and 50 off-net minutes. Moreover, users will get 10GB data.
Jazz Peshawar Haftawar Offer Gives You Convenience for a Week
Offered Incentives:
- 10 GB Data
- 50 other network minutes
- Free Jazz TV
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *109#
Check Also: Jazz Call Packages
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 120 incl. tax
Terms and Conditions:
- Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
- Call set up fee is not applicable
- Upon subscription of the offer, the customer will get 10 GBs data.
- DATA usage on Jazz TV is not free and DATA will be consumed from within the bundle MBs
- The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- Bundle minutes / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc