Jazz is kept on introducing new offers for its Prepaid as well as for Postpaid customers. This time, Jazz Postpaid Brings Affordable Calling Rates to USA and Canada. Talk with Your Loved Ones in the USA and Canada with Lowest Jazz International Calling Rates. Now Postpaid customers can call USA or Canada at extremely low rates of Rs. 14.99/ 30 minutes. All you have to do is just subscribe to this offer and you will be able to make unlimited calls.

How to Avail the offer:

  • Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing 456 before the desired number.

Price:

  • The calling rates are Rs. 14.99/30 minutes. However, there are no subscription charges.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Customer will have to dial 456 before the number e.g. he will have to dial 456001city<code><number>
  • Every call that the customer makes to USA/Canada with the prefix 456 will be charged at Rs. 14.99 for 30 minutes
  • The offer is available 24 Hours a day
  • No daily or one-time subscription is required
  • This offer is not applicable to premium numbers of USA/Canada
  • Offer is available for all Postpaid customers
  • Government taxes apply on Rs.14.99 / 30 minutes and the deduction will be Rs.17.91 / 30 minutes
  • Limited Time Offer

