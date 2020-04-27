Jazz Prepaid Infinity Bundle: Now Make Calls with Unlimited Validity and No Call Setup Fee

Jazz keep on introducing cost-effective packages for users, but Prepaid Infinity bundle is up to the mark. Previously, when we opt for any package, we have to re-subscribe it on specific data to resume our calls and minutes to the next recharge. It is nearly impossible to remember the date of expiry of any package when we are so busy in the hustle and bustle of lives. As a result, we usually lose plenty of minutes. To cater to this issue, Jazz has come up with a Jazz prepaid infinity bundle which has unlimited validity.

Upon subscribing to this bundle, one will get 100 minutes without any call setup charges in Rs.25 only.

Here are the offer details:

Jazz Prepaid Infinity Bundle

Subscription Fee Recharge Required Subscription Code Status Code information Code Validity Rs 25 (incl tax) Rs 28.2 *710# *710*2# *710*3# 180 Days

Source: Jazz

Terms & Conditions:

Upon dialling *710#, the customer will be subscribed to Infinity Bundle for exactly 180 calendar days.

This bundle is non-recursive, and customers will have to dial *710# again to avail the bundle more than once.

All free jazz & Other network minutes/SMS/Data will be posted at the time of subscription.

Free Jazz & other network minutes and SMS will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, a balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through the bundle.

