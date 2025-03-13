Jazz PUBG Offer: Level Up Your Gaming Experience with 6GB Data for Just Rs 70

For all the gaming enthusiasts out there, Jazz has rolled out an exciting offer designed specifically for PUBG Mobile fans. If you’re someone who loves to dive into intense battles, conquer enemies, and aim for the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner,” then the Jazz PUBG Offer is made just for you! With this special package, you can now enjoy an extended gaming experience with double the data — all without worrying about running out of MBs.

Let’s dive into the details of this budget-friendly offer.

What is the Jazz PUBG Offer?

The PUBG Offer gives you 6GB of dedicated data to play PUBG Mobile for an entire week — all for just Rs. 70. Initially, the offer included 3GB of data, but Jazz has now doubled the data, making it an unbeatable deal for mobile gamers.

Here’s a breakdown of what you get:

6GB of PUBG Data – Play PUBG Mobile smoothly without interruptions.

– Play PUBG Mobile smoothly without interruptions. Validity: 7 days (1 week).

7 days (1 week). Price: Rs. 70 (inclusive of taxes).

Activating the PUBG Offer is super easy. Follow these simple steps:

Dial *670# from your Jazz number.

from your Jazz number. You’ll receive a confirmation SMS once the offer is activated.

Start your game and enjoy uninterrupted battles with 6GB of data!

Things to Keep in Mind

This offer is exclusively for PUBG Mobile

The package is valid for 7 days

Standard terms and conditions apply.

Final Thoughts

The Jazz PUBG Offer is a game-changer for PUBG fans in Pakistan. It’s affordable, easy to activate, and gives you enough data to enjoy an entire week of gaming without interruption. For Rs. 70, getting 6GB of data dedicated to PUBG is a steal — especially with Jazz’s reliable network ensuring smooth gameplay.

So, gear up, squad up, and drop into the battlefield without worrying about data limits. Dial *670# now and power up your PUBG Mobile experience with Jazz!

