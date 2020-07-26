Jazz Punjab Haftawar Offer is Just Available in Just Rs. 150
Just like Sindh Haftawar Offer, Jazz has introduced an offer for its users in Punjab. Punjab Haftawar Offer is Just Available in Just Rs. 150. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 5000 SMS and 50 off-net minutes. Moreover, users will get 10GB data, among them 5GB will be available from 2 AM to 2 PM.
Offered Incentives:
- 10 GB Data (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
- 50 other network minutes
- 5000 SMS
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *307#
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 150 incl. tax
Terms and Conditions:
- This offer is for subscribers in Gujrat, Lalamusa and Jalalpur Jattan.
- Customers can subscribe to the offer by dialing *307#
- To check offer incentive status dial *307*2#
- All Net minutes are for any network calling.
- This offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *307# to subscribe to the offer again.
- This is a limited time offer and is subject to change at any time.
- Click Here to get to know more detail.