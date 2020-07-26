Jazz Punjab Haftawar Offer is Just Available in Just Rs. 150

Just like Sindh Haftawar Offer, Jazz has introduced an offer for its users in Punjab. Punjab Haftawar Offer is Just Available in Just Rs. 150. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 5000 SMS and 50 off-net minutes. Moreover, users will get 10GB data, among them 5GB will be available from 2 AM to 2 PM.

Offered Incentives:

10 GB Data (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)

50 other network minutes

5000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *307#

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 150 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions: