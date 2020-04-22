Jazz’s relief team reached Quetta, Baluchistan, with food supplies for the destitute as per its partnership with the Edhi Foundation. Under the presence of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, the food rations, which can last an average family for four weeks, were distributed amongst 3000 individuals.

Jazz reaches Quetta with food rations

Qasim Khan Suri commended Jazz’s continuous support for families and individuals

impacted by the lockdown and called on other organizations to follow suit and concentrate

relief efforts in Baluchistan.

So far food rations have been distributed to families in Islamabad and Quetta, and Jazz’s

relief teams will now carry out distribution drives in Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore. This

food distribution drive is a part of the company’s PKR 1.2 billion COVID-19 relief package

announced earlier for emergency health services, communicative services, and food rations

for vulnerable communities amidst the lockdown.

Jazz is closely monitoring the ongoing situation and has launched a unique portal