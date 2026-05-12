Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that Jazz received the highest number of consumer complaints among telecom operators during March 2026, followed by Zong, according to the latest official data released by the regulator.

The PTA received a total of 4,842 complaints from telecom consumers against various telecom and cellular operators during the month. Out of these, 4,558 complaints, accounting for 94.13 percent, were successfully resolved.

Jazz Receives Most Telecom Complaints as PTA Resolves Over 94% in March 2026

The complaints were lodged against different telecom service providers. It includes cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance and international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

According to the report, cellular mobile operators accounted for the majority of complaints, reflecting their dominant share in Pakistan’s telecom subscriber base. PTA data showed that a total of 4,192 complaints were registered against CMOs during March. Among them, 3,981 complaints — or 94.97 percent — were resolved.

Among all mobile operators, Jazz received the highest number of complaints at 1,892. The company managed to resolve 1,822 complaints, achieving a resolution rate of 96.3 percent.

Telenor Pakistan received 801 complaints, out of which 778 complaints were addressed, recording a resolution rate of 97.13 percent.

Similarly, Zong received 804 complaints during the month and resolved 764 of them, resulting in a 95.02 percent resolution rate.

Meanwhile, Ufone received 659 consumer complaints. The operator resolved 581 complaints, with a resolution rate of 88.16 percent, the lowest among the major cellular operators.

The PTA data further revealed that 101 complaints were received against basic telephony services, of which 93 were resolved during March, reflecting a resolution rate of 92.08 percent.

In addition, internet service providers faced 527 complaints from consumers. Out of these, 428 complaints — or 88.8 percent — were addressed by the relevant operators.

The PTA regularly publishes complaint statistics as part of its efforts to improve service quality standards and ensure consumer protection across Pakistan’s telecom sector.