Jazz Rolls Out Industry-First 480W Massive MIMO to Boost Connectivity and User Experience

Jazz, has introduced an industry-first 480W Massive MIMO solution, reaffirming its leadership in network innovation. This breakthrough significantly boosts network capacity, enhances user experience, and sets new standards for digital connectivity in Pakistan.

Jazz conducted a multi-phase evaluation of the advanced 480W platform, which delivered a ~340% cumulative gain, including ~190% increase in traffic handling and ~150% improvement in throughput. By extending signal reach and improving performance at the cell edge, the solution directly strengthens customer experience across the network.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz, said, “By introducing the industry’s first 480W Massive MIMO solution, Jazz continues its tradition of innovation and customer-centricity, redefining how Pakistan experiences connectivity. Jazz continues to set the benchmark for digital innovation by combining higher network capacity with a superior user experience to deliver stronger, smarter connectivity to millions of Pakistanis.”

The rollout integrates advanced features such as intelligent beam shaping, uplink optimization, and full-antenna scheduling, ensuring stronger indoor coverage and a smoother experience during peak-hour congestion. Future-ready by design, the 480W Massive MIMO is also 5G-compatible, enabling a seamless transition to next-generation services without disruptive hardware changes.

This milestone reinforces Jazz’s role as the leader in shaping Pakistan’s digital future. By deploying scalable, future-ready technologies, Jazz is ensuring its network remains resilient and adaptive, ready to support the country’s accelerating shift toward a fully connected, 5G-enabled economy.

