Jazz Secures 190 MHz Spectrum to Accelerate Pakistan’s 5G Future

Jazz, today announced that it has secured 190 MHz of additional spectrum in Pakistan’s latest spectrum auction for a total sum of USD 239.375 million, reinforcing its long-term commitment to strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure. The latest acquisition takes Jazz’s spectrum holdings from 94.4 MHz to a total of 284.4MHz.

As Pakistan prepares for the rollout of 5G and the next phase of its digital evolution, Jazz has strengthened its multi-band spectrum portfolio by acquiring holdings across four key frequency bands. The acquisition includes 50 MHz in the 3500 MHz band, 70 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, and 50 MHz in the 2300 MHz band. Moreover, it also includes 20 MHz in the highly sought-after 700 MHz band, which is particularly well suited for wide-area coverage and will play a critical role in extending high-quality connectivity to rural and underserved communities across Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that, on average, a Pakistani customer used 8 GB of data during the last fiscal year, whereas the regional average is about 20 GB. Nearly 40% of subscribers still lack access to 4G, and about a quarter remain without mobile broadband, highlighting the urgent need for continued investment to expand foundational connectivity across the country.

The additional capacity will enhance network performance and support the continued expansion of nationwide 4G coverage, while paving the way for the phased introduction of 5G capabilities in key urban and enterprise environments. All deployments will remain aligned with market readiness and fully compliant with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) rollout obligations and regulatory framework for the newly acquired spectrum.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO JazzWorld, said,

“We appreciate the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for conducting a historic spectrum auction that strengthens the foundation of Pakistan’s digital future. This spectrum acquisition reinforces JazzWorld’s digital ambition as we evolve into a full-scale ServiceCo, enabling us to progressively introduce 5G where it creates real value while expanding high-quality 4G connectivity for the masses. Our continued investments reflect our long-term confidence in Pakistan and our purpose of enabling a better life for all through technology.”

The acquisition adds to Jazz’s long-standing investment in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure. Over the past three decades, the company has invested more than USD 11 billion in building and modernizing the country’s connectivity ecosystem. This continued investment also supports Jazz’s continued evolution into JazzWorld – a robust digital ecosystem serving over 100 million customers – reflecting the company’s confidence in Pakistan’s digital future and its purpose of enabling a better life for all through technology.

