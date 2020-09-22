While all others are busy in achieving something very productive and offering premium services to the subscribers, Jazz sets a bad record of 2949 complaints.

According to PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 2949 complaints and Zong at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 2373, i.e. 29.34 percent of total complaints. In terms of the segregation of complaints on operator basis, a total of complaints were received against Jazz which is 36.47 percent of the total CMO related complaints.

Jazz Tests Bad with 2949 Complaints

Telenor was third with 1554 i.e. 19.21 percent complaints were received against it. Ufone had 1172 complaints against its various services which make up 14.49 percent of the total CMO related complaints, according to PTA.

Well, it is very disappointing, calling itself a leading telecom company of Pakistan, Jazz is not even able to cope up with the issues facing by its subscribers. The audacity of calling itself a Pakistani’s leading telecom company by topping the chart with 2949 complaints is just ridiculous. If any company receives 2949 complaints against its service quality then it should at least stop calling itself a Pakistan’s leading Telecom Company.

If Jazz feels proud by entitling itself with Pakistan’s leading Telecomm Company, then it should also make its customers proud by providing high-quality services.

However, according to PTA, the total number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 84.81 million by end August compared to 82.76 million by end July, registering an increase of 2.05 million.

A recent report released by PTA says that the teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 79.21 percent by end July to 79.65 by end August. The broadband subscribers increased from 83.17 million by end June 2020 to 84.82 million by end July 2020.

