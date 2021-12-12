Jazz Sets the Guinness World Record For the Most Cars in a drive-in Music concert

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, brought Pakistan’s first-ever drive-in concert to Islamabad yesterday at Park View City. Jazz was looking to set a Guinness World Record for the most cars in a music drive-in concert. Now, Jazz finally sets the Guinness World Record.

The major attractions include a star-studded artist line-up which includes Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, and Bilal Khan, and one of the grandest fireworks show ever witnessed in the country.

Jaz CEO, Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim made this announcement on Twitter. He also thanked the twin cities for participating in the momentous occasion.

We did it! Pakistan’s first drive-in concert just set the Guinness World Record – Most cars in a drive-in music concert.@jazzpk thanks the twin cities for participating in this momentous occasion.#DunyaKoBataaDia #JazzDriveInConcert#GuinnessWorldRecords https://t.co/QoWJnfvzi1 — Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (@aamir_ibrahim01) December 12, 2021

Before the concert, Asif Aziz, Jazz CCO, said,

“The Jazz Drive-in Concert will be the first-of-its-kind music concert in Pakistan and is inspired by the success of our drive-in cinemas. These initiatives are a testament to Jazz being a lifestyle brand offering customers an entertaining experience, driven by innovation. I request families to come and enjoy this new way of witnessing a concert and support us as we aim to make the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD (TM),”.

