Jazz kept on introducing new offers for its customers to fulfil their needs. The company has also introduced many regional-based offers. Get A Bundle of Incentives in Just Rs. 12 with Jazz Sindh Daily Offer. The offer is exclusively available for Jazz users in Sindh. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will be able to make unlimited calls on Jazz numbers. Also, they will get 1500 SMS and 250 MB data. As its name suggests, it is a one day offer and will expire after midnight.

Get A Bundle of Incentives in Just Rs. 12 with Jazz Sindh Daily Offer

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited on-net minutes

1500 SMS

250 MB data

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *522#

Price:

Users can get this offer in just Rs. 12 incl. tax

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only till mid night.

Terms and Conditions: