Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 13, 2020
Jazz kept on introducing new offers for its customers to fulfil their needs. The company has also introduced many regional-based offers. Get A Bundle of Incentives in Just Rs. 12 with Jazz Sindh Daily Offer. The offer is exclusively available for Jazz users in Sindh. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will be able to make unlimited calls on Jazz numbers. Also, they will get 1500 SMS and 250 MB data. As its name suggests, it is a one day offer and will expire after midnight.

Offered Incentives:

  • Unlimited on-net minutes
  • 1500 SMS
  • 250 MB data

How to Avail the Offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *522#

Price:

  • Users can get this offer in just Rs. 12 incl. tax

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one day only till mid night.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Offer is subject to change anytime
  • Terms and conditions apply
  • Company reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time
  • Offer is available in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kotri, Mirpur Khas,Tando Adam, Tando Alayaar and other areas
  • Call set up fee is applicable
  • Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
  • Click Here to get to know the Cities eligible for this offer.

