Jazz Sindh Haftawar Offer Gives Convenience to its Users For A Week
Jazz has come up with another location-based offer. Jazz Sindh Haftawar Offer Gives Convenience to its Users For A Week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 10 GB data. Moreover, they will also get 5000 jazz minutes and 5000 SMS. To make calls on other networks, you will get 50 off-net minutes. The offer is exclusively available for users in Sindh.
Offered Incentives:
- 10 GB Data (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
- 5000 on-net minutes
- 50 other network minutes
- 5000 SMS
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *406#
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 210 incl. tax
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer can be subscribed multiple times, incentive would be added and latest validity would be applicable
- The offer can be subscribed through subscription string *406#
- There is no call set-up fee
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *406# again to avail the bundle again
- All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hrs of 7th calendar day
- Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- 5GB incentive is usable round the clock while other 5GB is available from 2 AM to 2 PM
- Free Data MBs are for 2G/3G/ 4G
- Offer is subject to change anytime
- Terms and Conditions apply
- Click Here to know if you are eligible for this offer.