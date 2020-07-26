Jazz has come up with another location-based offer. Jazz Sindh Haftawar Offer Gives Convenience to its Users For A Week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 10 GB data. Moreover, they will also get 5000 jazz minutes and 5000 SMS. To make calls on other networks, you will get 50 off-net minutes. The offer is exclusively available for users in Sindh.

Offered Incentives:

10 GB Data (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)

5000 on-net minutes

50 other network minutes

5000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *406#

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 210 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions: