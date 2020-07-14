Jazz is kept on introducing new offers for its users. Now Make Unlimited Calls With Jazz Sindh Raabta Offer. The offer is only available for the users in Sindh. With this offer, users will get 1000 Jazz minutes to make calls to their loved ones. The offer is available in just Rs. 53.3 incl. tax.

Now Make Unlimited Calls With Jazz Sindh Raabta Offer

If you want to subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *766#. The offer is valid for seven days only. Now stay connected with your loved ones throughout the week.

Offered Incentives:

1000 Jazz Mins

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *766#

Price:

The Offer is available in just Rs. 53.3 incl tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week only.

Terms and Conditions:

Upon dialing *766#, the customer will subscribe to Sindh raabta LBC offer for 7 days

All incentives will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th day from activation

Free Minutes/ SMS/ Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

On-net minutes are usable for both Jazz and Warid

The bundle is non-recursive and users can subscribe it multiple times

Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime.

Click Here

Check Also: Get A Bundle of Incentives in Just Rs. 12 with Jazz Sindh Daily Offer