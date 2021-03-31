Jazz Social Pack (For 4G Data Sim) – Price & Validity
Charges = PKR. 150 incl. of Tax
Bucket = 6GB (Facebook & WhatsApp Only)
Validity = 30 days
Subscription = *117*45#
Jazz Social Pack (For 4G Data Sim)
Terms and Conditions:
- All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
- Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
- Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
- Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
- PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
- On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
