Jazz Social Pack (For 4G Data Sim) – Price & Validity

Charges = PKR. 150 incl. of Tax

Bucket = 6GB (Facebook & WhatsApp Only)

Validity = 30 days

Subscription = *117*45#

Terms and Conditions:

  1. All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
  2. Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
  3. For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
  4. Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
  5. Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
  6. PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
  7. On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle

